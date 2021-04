All the exit polls have predicted a clear win for the DMK-led rainbow alliance and AIADMK-led alliance at a distant second. As per poll pundits, DMK is expected to win 160-190 seats, AIADMK to settle with 35-70 seats and others with only 0-4 seats in a fierce contest between the parties. While AIADMK is looking at a renewed mandate for the third time with Edapaddi K. Palaniswami as its Chief Ministerial face, the DMK alliance is looking at returning to power after 10 years.

The Republic-CNX exit poll has projected the DMK's win in the state with 160-170 seats. The AIADMK-led alliance is expected to 58-68 seats and 4-8 seats for others. The C-VOTER-ABP has also predicted a win for the DMK+ with 160-172 seats, AIADMK+ with 58-70 seats and AMMK with 0-4 seats.

According to the exit poll by India Today-AxisMyIndia, it is a landslide victory for DMK with 175-195 seats, AIADMK+ settled with 38-54 seats, AMMK on 1-2 seats and MNM on 0-2 seats. Today's Chanakya exit poll has, too, predicted DMK's victory with 175 ± 11 seats and AIADMK settling with 57 ± 11 seats. According to P-MARQ exit poll, DMK is projected to clinch between 165-190 seats, while the AIADMK alliance is expected to win 40-65 seats.

AIADMK had an alliance with BJP and DMK shared seats with Congress in the battle for the 234-member Assembly. The state recorded over 70 percent polling on April 6.

Other players in the fray were T.T.V. Dhinakaran-led AMMK in alliance with DMDK and AIMIM. Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi and new entrant Makkal Needhi Maiam are also in the fray.

Currently, the strength of AIADMK in the state Assembly is 124, DMK 104, AMMK 1 and five seats are vacant.

Will AIADMK govern the state for the third consecutive time, will DMK take the throne or will other regional parties play a crucial role? All the questions will be answered on May 2 when the result will be declared.

