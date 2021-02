Tamil Nadu will hold a single-phase poll for the 234-member legislative assembly on April 6, the Election Commission announced on Friday in a press briefing. The counting of votes and results will be declared on May 2.

The key contest will be between the two main alliances led by the ruling AIADMK and the DMK. The incumbent AIADMK regime is looking to secure a third consecutive term despite suffering a setback in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the DMK-Congres combine won 38 of the 39 Parliamentary seats. The DMK won all 20 it fought for in the polls, while Congress got eight out of nine it contested in the Lok Sabha polls 2019.

The EC also announced poll dates for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. This is the first major set of elections to be held in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic after the Bihar election.

Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

In all states, a total of 824 assembly constituencies goes to polls and 18.68 crore electors will cast votes at 2.7 lakh polling stations in these states.

Earlier this month, the EC had said that the polling time will be extended by an hour in view of social distancing norms to be followed in the times of COVID-19.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said the decision is taken after several political parties recommended it.