Tamil Nadu: Father of killed Armyman says 'all attackers should die'

The Soldier Prabhu M had got into an argument with a DMK councillor Chinnaswamy in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on February 8 over washing clothes at a public tank. A case has been filed in the matter with nine people, including a DMK councilor having been arrested.

Father of the soldier beaten to death in Tamil Nadu has demanded the death penalty for his nine assailants. He further asked the Chief Minister of the state - MK Stalin to pay a visit.

"My son is only 28 and he has two children. What's their future? All nine should die. No one should be released. They should be sentenced to death," said Madaiyya.

The Soldier Prabhu M had got into an argument with a DMK councillor Chinnaswamy in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on February 8 over washing clothes at a public tank. The argument was triggered by Prabhu's sister allegedly using the water tank near the Panchayat's office to wash her clothes. The matter escalated leading to an attack by the councillor and his henchmen with iron rods, machetes and sharp weapons.

Earlier on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday held a protest in Krishnagiri against the alleged killing of an Army personnel by a councillor. The party's state chief has now scheduled a one-day fast with retired Army men in response.

A case has been filed in the matter with nine people, including a DMK councillour having been arrested. But, till now, no compensation has been announced. The attackers were absconding from the police since the day of the attack.

Also Read:BJP in Tamil Nadu protest after Army man allegedly killed by DMK councillor