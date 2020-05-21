Tamil Nadu allows shooting of TV serials

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday allowed television serial shootings in the state subject to conditions.

An official statement said Palaniswami considered the representation received from the industry and has allowed shooting of television serials subject to the following conditions: Shooting is allowed only indoors or in the houses having compound walls; No shooting is allowed in public places, except in rural and on Covid-19 containment areas; No permission for onlookers; Spraying of disinfectant before and after the shooting at the shoot spots; Barring actors, all others should wear masks and maintain social distance.