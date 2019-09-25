Tamil Nadu: AIADMK, DMK announce candidates for October 21 Assembly by-polls

The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday announced its nominees for the October 21 Assembly bypolls to two seats in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK Coordinator O Pannneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami announced the candidature of M R Muthamilselvan and V Narayanan for Vikravandi and Nanguneri constituencies, respectively.

The bypoll to Vikravandi was necessitated following the death of incumbent DMK MLA K Rathamani in June this year, while Congress legislator from Nanguneri, H Vasantha Kumar, resigned after being elected to Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari in April.

The DMK is seeking re-election from Vikravandi and has fielded N Pugazhenthi, while allotting Nanguneri to ally Congress.

