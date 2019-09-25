Politics
Tamil Nadu: AIADMK, DMK announce candidates for October 21 Assembly by-polls
Updated : September 25, 2019 11:51 AM IST
AIADMK Coordinator O Pannneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami announced the candidature of M R Muthamilselvan and V Narayanan for Vikravandi and Nanguneri constituencies, respectively.
The DMK is seeking re-election from Vikravandi and has fielded N Pugazhenthi, while allotting Nanguneri to ally Congress.
Vikravandi constituency in Villupuram district fell vacant after the incumbent DMK legislator K Rathamani died in June this year.
