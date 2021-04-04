Tamil Nadu: A glimpse at key details regarding the candidates
Updated : April 04, 2021 03:35 PM IST
With Dravidian politics gaining mileage in the state national parties have been relegated as second-string players in a political scene dominated by DMK and its nemesis AIADMK.
As the state is days away from the polls, it will be interesting to see whether DMK led alliance will regain power backed by the anti-incumbency factor or will the Modi-wave help AIADMK led alliance retain power.
Published : April 04, 2021 02:25 PM IST