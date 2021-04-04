Tamil Nadu: A glimpse at key details regarding the candidates

The focus of the entire nation is on the assembly polls that is taking place in four states and one union territory. While a large proportion of the interest is attracted by the events in Assam and Bengal, Tamil Nadu too is gaining its own share of attention.

Unlike many of the other regions, the southern state has been going on a course of its own. With Dravidian politics gaining mileage in the state national parties have been relegated as second-string players in a political scene dominated by DMK and its nemesis AIADMK.

As both Dravidian parties stare at a showdown to decide who will hold sway over the state, the first since the death of Karunanidhi and Jayalalitha, the national parties like BJP and Congress are looking to create a place of their own.

BJP will hope to create a significant base in Tamil Nadu, while Congress would be looking back at the glory days of Kamaraj and Rajagopalachari when Congress was the numero uno in the state.