Tamenglong Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tamenglong Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Tamenglong is an assembly constituency in the Tamenglong district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.

The Tamenglong legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Tamenglong was won by Samuel Jendai Kamei of the BJP.

He defeated NPF's Janghemlung Panmei.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by MSCP's Janghemlung Panmei.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Samuel Jendai Kamei garnered 13023 votes, securing 53.44 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2004 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.22 percent.The total number of voters in the Tamenglong constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Tamenglong constituency has a literacy level of 70.05 percent.