Tamei Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tamei Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Tamei is an assembly constituency in the Tamenglong district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.

The Tamei legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Tamei was won by Awangbow Newmai of the NPF.

He defeated BJP's Z Kikhonbou Newmai.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Z Kikhonbou Newmai.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Awangbow Newmai garnered 15933 votes, securing 49.34 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 747 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.31 percent.The total number of voters in the Tamei constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Tamei constituency has a literacy level of 70.05 percent.