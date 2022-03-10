Talwandi Sabo Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Talwandi Sabo Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Talwandi Sabo is an assembly constituency in the Bathinda district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Talwandi Sabo legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Talwandi Sabo was won by Prof Baljinder Kaur of the AAP. He defeated INC's Khushbaz Singh Jatana.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Prof Baljinder Kaur garnered 54553 votes, securing 42.48 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 19,293 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.02 percent.

The total number of voters in the Talwandi Sabo constituency stands at 1,56,336 with 73,089 male voters and 83,245 female voters.

The Talwandi Sabo constituency has a literacy level of 64.97 percent.