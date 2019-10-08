#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Business

Taliban say have released 3 Indian engineers in Afghanistan prisoner swap

Updated : October 08, 2019 11:11 AM IST

The Taliban also said they released three Indian engineers they had been holding, though that has yet to be confirmed by New Delhi or the Afghan government.
Among the Taliban figures freed were the group's shadow governors for northeastern Kunar province and southwestern Nimroz province, Sheikh Abdul Rahim and Maulvi Rashid.
Taliban say have released 3 Indian engineers in Afghanistan prisoner swap
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Top ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year performance

Top ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year performance

CDSL freezes DHFL's promoter holding for delay in announcing Q1 results

CDSL freezes DHFL's promoter holding for delay in announcing Q1 results

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 43,000 in just 4 months! Here's why this construction firm has lost over half its value since May

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 43,000 in just 4 months! Here's why this construction firm has lost over half its value since May

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV