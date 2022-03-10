Taleigao Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Taleigao Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Taleigao is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The Taleigao legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Taleigao was won by Jennifer Monserrate of the INC. He defeated BJP's Dattaprasad Naik. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Jennifer A Monserrate.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jennifer Monserrate garnered 11534 votes, securing 51.13 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2855 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.66 percent.

The total number of voters in the Taleigao constituency stands at 28855 with 13744 male voters and 15111 female voters.

The Taleigao constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.