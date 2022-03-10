Tadubi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tadubi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Tadubi is an assembly constituency in the Senapati district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur .

The Tadubi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results codeIn the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Tadubi was won by N Kayisii of the NPEP.

He defeated BJP's M Francis Ngajokpa.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Francis Ngajokpa.

In the 2017 assembly polls, N Kayisii garnered 17115 votes, securing 41.99 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1299 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.19 percent.The total number of voters in the Tadubi constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Tadubi constituency has a literacy level of 63.6 percent.