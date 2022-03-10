Syana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Syana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Syana is an assembly constituency in the Bulandshahar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Syana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Syana was won by Devendra of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Dilnawaz Khan. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Dilnawaz Khan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Devendra garnered 125854 votes, securing 54.15 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 71630 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 30.82 percent.

The total number of voters in the Syana constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Syana constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.