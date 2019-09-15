Politics
Switzerland extends support in India's fight against terrorism
Updated : September 15, 2019 01:17 PM IST
Switzerland has supported India's fight against terrorism during a bilateral meeting that coincided with President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Switzerland on Friday.
India expressed it'sÂ interest in partnering with Switzerland in areas such as industry,Â biotechnology, life sciences, and telecommunications.
President Kovind is currently on a three nation tour of Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more