Switzerland extends support in India's fight against terrorism

Switzerland has supported India's fight against terrorism during a bilateral meeting that coincided with President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Switzerland on Friday.

"President Kovind led delegation level talks with Switzerland. The two sides discussed different aspects of bilateral interest. Both sides agreed that terrorism poses a grave challenge to humanity. President Kovind conveyed that India has been a victim of state-sponsoredÂ terrorism for decades. Swiss side extended its support to strengthen fight against terrorism in all its manifestations, " said a Rashtrapati Bhawan statement.

President Kovind is currently on a three nation tour of Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia.

Tweeting about the bilateral meeting, President Kovind said "India has been a victim of state sponsored terrorism for decades. The scourge of terrorism is among the gravest challenges that the world faces today."

Both sides also discussed cooperation on curbing black money. "Tax evasion and money laundering have strong links with terrorism. I am happy to note that India-Switzerland will have the first automatic exchange of information on tax matters in the coming weeks. It is a very positive development." President Kovind tweeted.

Moreover, both nations discussed possibilities in enhancing cooperation in railways, pharmaceuticals, and information technology. India expressed it'sÂ interest in partnering with Switzerland in areas such as industry,Â biotechnology, life sciences, and telecommunications.