BJP has come to to power once again in Tripura as it bagged a majority of 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly on Thursday. It was followed by Tipra Motha with 13 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress bagged 3 seats, and CPI(M) got 11.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha submitted his resignation to the Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Friday and said that the swearing-in ceremony of the next government will most likely be held on March 8. Saha will continue to serve as the caretaker CM till the formation of the new government.

"Today I have submitted my resignation to the Governor and the Governor has asked me to continue as CM till the new government is formed. Swearing-in ceremony most likely to be held on March 8," ANI quoted Saha as saying.

Manik Saha, tipped to be Tripura's chief minister for a second term, led the BJP to victory for a second term in the border state of Tripura. He won the elections from Town Bordowali Assembly constituency.

The former Congress leader who joined the saffron party half-a-dozen years back defeated his former party's veteran leader Ashish Kumar Saha, by a margin of 1,257 votes from Town Bordowali despite detractors predicting a “tough time” for him in the prestigious constituency.

After the victory, Saha said that BJP's performance in Tripura was on expected lines, and that the saffron party-led government will continue to work for the state's development across all sectors. The party had carefully drafted its strategy to win the elections, he said.

"BJP's victory was expected… We were eagerly waiting for it. Our responsibility has increased now. We will walk in the direction Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows us," he said expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and other central leaders.

"The state, for the first time, witnessed a triangular fight. In Tripura, elections so far were a direct fight between two parties. "This is for the first time, a triangular fight was witnessed in the state," he said. "Next, we will have a brainstorming session, where leaders would discuss about the assembly poll performance, and what else could be done to strengthen the party further," the CM added.

The doctor-turned-politician said the new government would work to make 'Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to celebrate the victory of BJP, and tweeted:

Thank you Tripura! This is a vote for progress and stability. @BJP4Tripura will continue to boost the state's growth trajectory. I am proud of all Tripura BJP Karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2023

