Swadeshi Jagran Manch: What is the RSS outfit's strike rate in influencing government policy?

Updated : January 07, 2020 03:54 PM IST

In recent years, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch has offered its views and positions on a raft of economic matters ranging from foreign direct investment to trade deals to startups, mobilising public opinion to influence government policy.
The SJM has urged the Modi government to ban or regulate Chinese firms such as Huawei and TikTok, it has called for data localisation among others.
The SJM has pressed for stricter regulation of the e-commerce sector, argued against divestment, rallied against genetically modified crops and taken a tough stance on trade issues.
cnbc two logos
