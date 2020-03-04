Infrastructure

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase 2 launched with an outlay of Rs 1.4 lakh crore

Updated : March 04, 2020 04:40 PM IST

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II will focus on sustaining the gains made in the first phase of the programme in the last five years in terms of toilet access and usage, and will ensure that no one is left behind.

The cabinet approved the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project focussed on sustainability of ODF and management of solid and liquid waste, on February 19.