Disgruntled TMC MP Sisir Adhikari on Sunday joined the BJP at Union Leader Amit Shah’s rally in West Bengal's Egra, following in the footsteps of his two sons Suvendu and Soumendu.

He said that he will put up a formidable fight against the Mamata Banerjee camp to "save the honour of Midnapore".

The patriarch of the Adhikari family, which wields considerable influence in Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, said that he was forced to switch camp, as the leaders of the ruling party left him with no other option.

Earlier, too, the TMC MP had accused the ruling party of "humiliating" him and son Suvendu, who is locked in a fierce battle with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the district's Nandigram constituency. "They (TMC leaders) forced me to join the BJP. Let them (TMC) do what they want, and I will do what I can," Adhikari told.