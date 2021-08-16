Sushmita Dev leaves Congress, joins TMC in matter of hours

Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Monday joined Trinamool Congress in the presence of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and senior leader Derek O’Brien. Dev, who had been serving as the All-India Mahila Congress chief, sent her resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi late on Sunday, said media reports.

Before joining the TMC , Dev visited Abhishek Banerjee's Camac Street office and held a meeting with him in the presence of other senior functionaries. She may also meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna later today, PTI reported.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora said the former Silchar MP, who was also a national spokesperson of the grand old party, had to quit as "she was suffering from depression".

"This (resignation) is a sign of her depression. One cannot comprehend how much a defeat can affect a person if he or she hasn't seen Sushmita. Perhaps, she is lacking the self-confidence to rebuild the party's support base in Silchar once again," he claimed.

Citing no reason behind her resignation in the letter, Dev said, "I cherish my three-decade-long association with the Indian National Congress...I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service."

The Congress maintained that no letter has been received from her. Party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he and other party leaders have tried to reach out to her but her phone was switched off.

“I tried speaking with Sushmita Dev , her phone was off She was a dedicated Congress worker and perhaps is, even today. Congress President Sonia Gandhi has not received any letter from her. She's mature enough to make her decisions, can't comment until I speak with her,” said Surjewala.

Another Congress leader Kapil Sibal has, however, said the party is moving on with its "eyes wide shut". "Sushmita Dev resigns from the primary membership of our party. While young leaders leave we 'oldies' are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it," the former union minister said on Twitter.