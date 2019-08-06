Sushma Swaraj, popular former foreign affairs minister and BJP leader, passes away

Sushma Swaraj, a former foreign minister, and a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has passed away. She died at the age of 67.

Sushma Swaraj, a former foreign minister, and a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has passed away. Swaraj was brought to the emergency unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, according to people familiar with the matter.