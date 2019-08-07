Politics
Sushma Swaraj passes away: Condolences pour in from foreign leaders
Updated : August 07, 2019 06:35 AM IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina: "She (Sushma) was a good friend of Bangladesh. With her death, Bangladesh has lost a good friend."
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai: "Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Behinji Sushma Swaraj. A tall leader and a great orator and people's person."
