Sushma Swaraj updates: Delhi announces 2-day state mourning, PM Modi, President Kovind pay tribute

Sushma Swaraj, former foreign minister and a popular senior BJP leader, passed away at the age of 67 on Tuesday night following cardiac arrest. Leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the death of Swaraj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a "glorious period in Indian politics" has ended. Delhi government announced a two-day state mourning. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former president Pranab Mukherjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled Swaraj's demise and hailed her as a good orator and a distinguished parliamentarian. Follow the latest updates here:



#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/Sv02MtoSiH

— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

10.15 AM: The Union Cabinet could also meet during the day to pass a resolution condoling the demise of Swaraj.

PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to former external affairs minister

Sushma Swaraj

.



Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/wlvu0mlmon

— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

9.50 AM: Senior BJP leader LK Advani said the nation has lost a remarkable leader. “To me, it is an irreparable loss.” “A brilliant orator, I was often amazed at her ability to recall incidents, events and present them with utmost clarity and eloquence.”

9.45 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay last respect to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj at her residence, shortly. He will later attend her last rites in the evening.

9.43 AM: Prime Minister Modi said, "A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people."