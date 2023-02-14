February 14 marks the 71st birth anniversary of one of the most loved politicians of the country, Sushma Swaraj

Venerated politician late Sushma Swaraj is remembered as a true people's leader. During her tenure as the External Affairs Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader not only exhibited a vast understanding of national and international issues, but also showed her dedication to being an easily approachable politician. She gained much praise for her social media presence and efforts to help Indians across the world.

On her 71st Birth Anniversary, here’s a look at some of the greatest achievements of Sushma Swaraj.

In 1977, Sushma Swaraj became the country's youngest cabinet minister at the age of 25 as she joined the Haryana government. She went on to serve two terms in the legislative assembly, in 1977-82 and 1987-90.

In 1984 Swaraj joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She was eventually appointed secretary of the party and played a key role in strengthening the BJP across the country through the 1990s.

In 1996, during the 13-day BJP government under Atal Behari Vajpayee, she was appointed as the Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Swaraj became the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi in 1998, holding the position for a short period between October and December 1998.

From January 2003 to May 2004, she served as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare as well as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Sushma Swaraj opened six AIIMS during her tenure in a rare achievement.

Sushma Swaraj made history once again in 2009 when she became the first woman Leader of Opposition, replacing Lal Krishna Advani.

Swaraj was granted the External Affairs portfolio under the Narendra Modi government in 2014 and she was the second woman to take charge of the ministry after Indira Gandhi.

In 2019, she became the first Indian to address the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting as the guest of honour which marked a diplomatic victory for India, as it came amid India-Pakistan tensions.