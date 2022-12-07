Surat West, Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Surat West constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Surat West is an assembly constituency in the Surat district in the Southern region of Gujarat. Voting was held in the Surat West legislative assembly constituency on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat comes under the Surat Lok Sabha constituency and is reserved for the general category.

This year the key candidates from the Surat West constituency were Purnesh Modi (BJP), Patel Arvind Sanjay R. Shah (Patva) (Congress), and Moxesh Rameshchandra Sanghavi (AAP).

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, BJP’s Purnesh Modi won from the Surat West Assembly constituency. Purnesh Modi was fielded against Patel Iqbal Daud of the Congress party.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 52.3% 2017 BJP 51.83% 2022 TBA TBA

In the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by the BJP's

Kishorbhai Ratilal Vankawala.

Purnesh Modi garnered 1,11,615 votes in the 2017 Assembly polls. He secured 73.95 percent of the vote share and emerged victorious by a margin of 77,882 votes. In percentage terms, the winning margin was 51.83 percent.