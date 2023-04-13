Surat court to pronounce verdict on Rahul Gandhi defamation case on April 20

A Surat sessions court on Thursday will on April 20 pronounce its order on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Additional sessions judge RP Mogera heard both the sides before announcing his decision.

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat had on March 23 sentenced the Congress leader to two years in jail after holding him guilty for his remark "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname" made during an election rally in 2019.

Gandhi, who was disqualified as Member of Parliament after the conviction, has filed an appeal before the sessions court against the verdict. He also prayed for a stay to the conviction in the meantime.

Appearing for Rahul Gandhi, senior advocate R S Cheema said the trial was not "fair" and the trial court judge had “made a hotchpotch of all the evidence on record".

“It was not a fair trial. The entire case was based on electronic evidence, wherein I made a speech during elections and a person sitting 100 km away filed a complaint after watching that in the news...There was no need for maximum punishment in this case,” Cheema said.

He said that Gandhi's unconditional apology to the Supreme Court (in Rafale contempt case) was wrongly attached with this case by the complainant.

Opposing Rahul Gandhi's plea for staying the conviction, Purnesh Modi's lawyer Harshit Toliya stressed on the fact that Rahul Gandhi has been a repeat offender and Gandhi had tried to defame all people with Modi surname through his remarks.

"He (Gandhi) was the president of the second largest party at the time of making the speech. His speech made a huge impact on the people of India and he also tried to sensationalise his speech," said Toliya.

“In his speech, Rahul Gandhi spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But he didn't stop there and went beyond it. He then said "Saare choron ke naam Modi hi kyu hai? Dhoondho aur bhi Modi milenge (Why are all thieves have Modi surname? If you search, you will find more such Modis). My client was hurt by this part of the speech and thus the complaint,” Toliya added.

He informed the court that Gandhi had refused to apologise for his remarks.

Toliya said Gandhi is facing similar defamation cases in the country and he is making such defamatory statements despite tendering an unconditional apology in the Supreme Court in the past (in the Rafale case).

Responding to Cheema's argument about the jurisdiction (as Gandhi had made the speech in Karnataka), Toliya said although no objection was raised earlier during the trial before the magistrate, the issue was being raised now.

The state government, which has been made a party by the court, is also expected to make their submissions after the recess.

(With agencies inputs)