Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Speaker's decision to appoint Gogawale as whip of Shinde faction was illegal, says SC

Maharashtra political crisis: The Maharashtra's governor had no objective material to doubt confidence of the MVA government and call call for a floor test. Floor test can't be used to resolve internal party disputes. Even if MLAs wanted to exit the govt, they constituted only a faction
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Letter of dissatisfied MLAs to governor regarding MVA government did not mean their withdrawal from the party
Maharashtra political crisis | There's a mark difference between a party not supporting the government, and individuals: SC Bench
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court holds that the Speaker's decision to appoint Mr.Gogawale (backed by Shinde group) as the whip of the Shiv Sena party was illegal.
Supreme Court bench is now pronouncing the verdict on the the Maharashttra political crisis
Delhi Govt Vs LG Live | LG shall exercise powers under the administrative role entrusted by the President: SC
CJI DY Chandrachud said the LG's administrative powers are limited to powers entrusted by the President, not administration over entire NCT of Delhi. The SC bench added that democratically-elected government in Delhi is to have control over its officers, otherwise purpose of having separate assembly will be rendered futile.
Delhi Govt Vs LG Live: "The priorities of these two sets of government - one level and second regional federal - are a dual manifestation of the public will. These two sets of government, priorities of these two sets of government are bound to be different, but are also intended to be different," says CJI DY Chandrachud
Delhi Govt Vs LG Live: CJI DY Chandrachud says the Constitution bench is unable to agree with Justice Ashok Bushan in the 2019 split judgement.
Delhi Govt Vs LG Live: Supreme Court bench begins pronouncing verdict on the Delhi government-LG dispute
Delhi Govt Vs LG Live: The top court is tasked with resolving the ongoing tussle between the LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, regarding the Centre and Delhi government's jurisdiction extent over control of services in Delhi. Ever since the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has assumed power in the national capital in 2014, there has been a power struggle between the Delhi government and Centre, with assertive actions being taken from both sides.
Maharashtra political crisis: According to the Supreme Court's website, the verdict would be unanimous. A single judgement would be pronounced by CJI Chandrachud.
Delhi Govt vs LG Dispute Live: After a request from the Cdntre, in May 2021, a three-judge bench had reffered the issue of control of services of the national cpaital to five-judge Constitution bench on May 6 the following year.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey says the truth will prevail
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict post 10.30am
Live Law reported that a full court reference would be held to honour ex CJI AM Ahmadi, who recently passed away. Following this, the Constitution bench will pronounce the judgment in the Delhi government-LG dispute and then give its verdict on the Shiv Sena case.
Maharashtra political crisis: Who are the 16 MLAs named in Uddhav Thackeray's plea seeking their disqualification?
1) Eknath Shinde - CM (Kopri, Thane)
2) Abdul Sattar- Agriculture minister (Sillod, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)
3) Tanaji Sawant - Health Minister (Bhoom-paranda, Dharashiv)
4) Sandipan Bhumare - Horticulture minister (Paithan, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)
5) Mahesh Shinde - (Koregaon, Satara)
6) Prakash Surve (Magathane, Mumbai)
7) Balaji Kinikar (Ambernath, Thane)
8) Anil Babar (Khanapur, Sangli)
9) Sanjay Raimulkar (Mehekar, Buldhana)
10) Ramesh Bornare (Vijapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)
11) Balaji Kalyankar (North Nanded, Nanded)
12) Sanjay Shirsat (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)
13) Yamin Jadhav (Byculla, Mumbai)
14) Chimanrao Patil (Erandol, Jalgaon)
15) Bharat Gogawale (Mahad, Raigad)
16) Latabai Sonawane (Chopda, Jalgaon)