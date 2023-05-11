Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Supreme Court verdicts on Shinde-Thackeray battle and Delhi transfers today

Delhi Govt Vs LG Live: The top court is tasked with resolving the ongoing tussle between the LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, regarding the Centre and Delhi government's jurisdiction extent over control of services in Delhi. Ever since the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has assumed power in the national capital in 2014, there has been a power struggle between the Delhi government and Centre, with assertive actions being taken from both sides.
Maharashtra political crisis: According to the Supreme Court's website, the verdict would be unanimous. A single judgement would be pronounced by CJI Chandrachud.
Delhi Govt vs LG Dispute Live: After a request from the Cdntre, in May 2021, a three-judge bench had reffered the issue of control of services of the national cpaital to five-judge Constitution bench on May 6 the following year.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey says the truth will prevail
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict post 10.30am
Live Law reported that a full court reference would be held to honour ex CJI AM Ahmadi, who recently passed away. Following this, the Constitution bench will pronounce the judgment in the Delhi government-LG dispute and then give its verdict on the Shiv Sena case.
Maharashtra political crisis: Who are the 16 MLAs named in Uddhav Thackeray's plea seeking their disqualification?
1) Eknath Shinde - CM (Kopri, Thane)
2) Abdul Sattar- Agriculture minister (Sillod, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)
3) Tanaji Sawant - Health Minister (Bhoom-paranda, Dharashiv)
4) Sandipan Bhumare - Horticulture minister (Paithan, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)
5) Mahesh Shinde - (Koregaon, Satara)
6) Prakash Surve (Magathane, Mumbai)
7) Balaji Kinikar (Ambernath, Thane)
8) Anil Babar (Khanapur, Sangli)
9) Sanjay Raimulkar (Mehekar, Buldhana)
10) Ramesh Bornare (Vijapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)
11) Balaji Kalyankar (North Nanded, Nanded)
12) Sanjay Shirsat (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)
13) Yamin Jadhav (Byculla, Mumbai)
14) Chimanrao Patil (Erandol, Jalgaon)
15) Bharat Gogawale (Mahad, Raigad)
16) Latabai Sonawane (Chopda, Jalgaon)
Maharashtra political crisis: Everyone will have to respect the top court's verdict, says education minister
Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict, Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar, told CNN-News18 that whatever is the top court's verdict, everyone will have to respect it.
Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor (LG) row:
The top would also be resolving the ongoing tussle between the Delhi government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party and the lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena, regarding the extent of the Centre and Delhi government's jurisdiction regarding the control of services in the national capital.
Maharashtra political crisis: What happens if Eknath Shinde is disqualified and his government is disbanded?
If Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his 15 MLAs are disqualified, then whichever side has more numbers will then stake claim to form a new government in the state.
Maharashtra political crisis: Sanjay Raut says..
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said if the MLAs and CM Eknath Shinde are disqualified, then the 'group of traitors will be finished'
Maharashtra political crisis: All you need to know
-The Supreme Court on Thursday will decide if Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs are required to be disqualified for revolting against then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June last year.
-Thackeray had asked the SC to step in after Shinde, who was backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, split the Shiv Sena party and led most of its MLAs to form a new government.
-If Shinde is disqualified, he would have to resign as the Chief Minister, following which his government would be disbanded.
Maharashtra political crisis: Some Issues on which arguments were made in SC hearings:
-Validity of former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to tell then CM Uddhav Thackeray to face a floor test
-Validity of Koshyari's decicison to ask Eknath Shinde, the rebel faction leader, to take oath as CM
-The Speaker's power to act under the 10th schedule of the Constitution and whether he could be incapacitated from acting under the anti-defection law if a notice seeking his removal from the office is pending
-Which faction can claim to be the real political party in case of a split within the MLAs
Good morning readers! Welcome to our LIVE blog on the Supreme Court's verdicts on the Maharashtra political crisis as well as the Delhi government and Centre row. Catch LIVE updates here: