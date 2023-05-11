English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsSupreme Court to give verdict on Shiv Sena feud today: A timeline of the case

Supreme Court to give verdict on Shiv Sena feud today: A timeline of the case

Supreme Court to give verdict on Shiv Sena feud today: A timeline of the case
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 11:24:02 AM IST (Published)

The Constitution bench, consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, will deliver the verdict in the nearly year-long dispute.

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict on Thursday, May 11, on a series of petitions pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis. The case revolves around the split within the Shiv Sena, into two factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. The split led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra in 2022.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X