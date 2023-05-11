The Constitution bench, consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, will deliver the verdict in the nearly year-long dispute.

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict on Thursday, May 11, on a series of petitions pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis. The case revolves around the split within the Shiv Sena, into two factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. The split led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra in 2022.