'SC unlikely to give SK Mishra relief, extension as ED Director goes against Constitution'

Observing the government tried to nullify the Supreme Court order with the ordinance, Ranina said that this was unconstitutional. “The Supreme Court, Executive and Parliament are separate organs of the state and each one has to respect its own grounds and cannot tread on the other,” he said.

The Supreme Court is unlikely to give relief to SK Mishra after striking down his third extension as the director of the Enforcement Directorate, believes senior lawyer HP Ranina, as the extension goes against principles of the Constitution of India.

When asked if SC could give relief to Mishra if he approaches the court, Ranina told CNBC-TV18, “I don't think that is possible and even if somebody goes, I don't think the Supreme Court will grant relief because he has taken certain action based on the law that be, which was passed by the ordinance. Now, that law has been struck down, that cannot have any retrospective effect.”

Noting that the SC had given some sanctity to the extension by allowing Mishra to continue till July 31, Ranina said that the Supreme Court will not challenge an action which has already been taken because that would create chaos in the legal profession and in the law as such.