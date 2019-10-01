#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Legal

Supreme Court sets aside its 2018 verdict on SC/ST Act

Updated : October 01, 2019 12:37 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside its judgement which introduced measures like prior inquiry before the arrest of an accused under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989.
The apex court observed that no such directions should have been passed.
The court recalled directions which mandated prior sanction for arrest of public servants and private persons.
Supreme Court sets aside its 2018 verdict on SC/ST Act
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

CNBC-TV18 gets a new home and starts day-1 in style!

CNBC-TV18 gets a new home and starts day-1 in style!

Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale: Top smartphone deals under Rs 10,000

Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale: Top smartphone deals under Rs 10,000

Top brokerage calls for October 1: Macquarie bullish on Indiabulls Housing; Credit Suisse 'neutral' on Maruti

Top brokerage calls for October 1: Macquarie bullish on Indiabulls Housing; Credit Suisse 'neutral' on Maruti

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV