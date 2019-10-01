Legal
Supreme Court sets aside its 2018 verdict on SC/ST Act
Updated : October 01, 2019 12:37 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside its judgement which introduced measures like prior inquiry before the arrest of an accused under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989.
The apex court observed that no such directions should have been passed.
The court recalled directions which mandated prior sanction for arrest of public servants and private persons.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more