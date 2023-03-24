SC agrees to hear petitions by 14 parties against use of CBI, ED to target political opponents

Congress party is leading 14 parties' delegation to SC against alleging arbitrary targeting of political opponents by the centre. The petition before SC also seeks pre and post arrest guidelines for CBI and ED.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear petitions by 14 parties against the use of central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target political opponents. CJI DY Chandrachud has decided to list the petition for hearing on April 5.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the opposition parties such as the DMK, RJD, TMC and others.

Singhvi appearing behalf of the petitioners argued that 42 percent of the political spectrum is claiming that democracy is in danger. He further claimed that petitions claim that 95 percent of cases registered are against opposition political parties.

"Ninety five per cent cases are against opposition leaders. We are asking for pre-arrest guidelines and post-arrest guidelines," Singhvi said.

The combined petition before SC also seeks pre and post arrest guidelines for CBI and ED.