SC agrees to hear petitions by 14 parties against use of CBI, ED to target political opponents

Congress party is leading 14 parties' delegation to SC against alleging arbitrary targeting of political opponents by the centre. The petition before SC also seeks pre and post arrest guidelines for CBI and ED.
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear petitions by 14 parties against the use of central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target political opponents. CJI DY Chandrachud has decided to list the petition for hearing on April 5.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal
Mar 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the opposition parties such as the DMK, RJD, TMC and others.
Singhvi appearing behalf of the petitioners argued that 42 percent of the political spectrum is claiming that democracy is in danger. He further claimed that petitions claim that 95 percent of cases registered are against opposition political parties.
"Ninety five per cent cases are against opposition leaders. We are asking for pre-arrest guidelines and post-arrest guidelines," Singhvi said.
The combined petition before SC also seeks pre and post arrest guidelines for CBI and ED.
Congress party is leading a 14 parties' delegation to SC against alleging arbitrary targeting of political opponents by the centre.
Also Read:Karnataka Election 2023: Amit Shah attends conference on drug trafficking and national security in Bengaluru
First Published: Mar 24, 2023 11:37 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!