Relief for Uddhav camp as SC rejects plea for transfer of party assets to Shinde group

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government that all party assets of the Shiv Sena being held by the Uddhav Thackeray faction be transferred to the Eknath Shinde camp.

The plea was filed by a Mumbai-based lawyer, Ashish Giri, seeking direction to the Maharashtra government that all party assets of the Shiv Sena being held by the Uddhav Thackeray faction be transferred to the group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Questioning the locus of the petitioner Ashish Giri, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha asked: "Who are you? What is your locus...Dismissed."

Giri said a plea was filed in the Supreme Court as it heard various petitions relating to the feud between the Thackeray and the Shinde factions. He had said the assets of the party should be transferred to the Shinde group.

"What kind of petition is this and who are you? Your request cannot be entertained," the bench was quoted by PTI as saying.

On March 16, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis.