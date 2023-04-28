English
Relief for Uddhav camp as SC rejects plea for transfer of party assets to Shinde group

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 1:11:10 PM IST (Published)

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government that all party assets of the Shiv Sena being held by the Uddhav Thackeray faction be transferred to the Eknath Shinde camp.

The Supreme Court rejected the plea seeking transfer for assets of Uddhav Thackeray faction to the Eknath Shinde camp on Friday. Dismissing the petition, the court held that it was not maintainable.

The plea was filed by a Mumbai-based lawyer, Ashish Giri, seeking direction to the Maharashtra government that all party assets of the Shiv Sena being held by the Uddhav Thackeray faction be transferred to the group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
ALSO READ | The story of election symbols: Who allots them and how
