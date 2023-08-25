Supreme Court rejects Kejriwal's plea in PM Modi degree defamation case by Gujarat University

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging the high court's decision to reject his request for a stay on criminal defamation proceedings initiated by Gujarat University. The defamation case pertains to Kejriwal's comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications.

The Registrar of Gujarat University, Piyush Patel, had filed a defamation lawsuit against Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh following their alleged remarks. These remarks came after the Gujarat High Court overturned a Chief Information Commissioner's order that would have provided information about Modi's degrees to them under the RTI Act.

A bench consisting of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti stated that it would not issue a notice on the plea since the matter was already before the Gujarat High Court and scheduled for a hearing on August 29. The bench recommended that both Gujarat University and Kejriwal address their concerns in the high court.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued that the high court wrongly denied an interim stay on the defamation proceedings. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the University, contended that Kejriwal had suppressed certain facts.

On August 11, the Gujarat High Court had rejected the interim stay request on the criminal defamation proceedings made by Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh. The Gujarat metropolitan court had initially summoned both leaders in relation to the defamation case for their sarcastic and derogatory statements regarding PM Modi's degree. The case is scheduled for a hearing on August 31.

Subsequently, the AAP leaders challenged the summons in a sessions court through a revision application, which the court rejected on August 7. This rejection prompted them to approach the Gujarat High Court. The revision application in the Sessions Court will now be heard on September 16.

It's worth noting that only Kejriwal appealed to the Supreme Court to contest the high court's August 11 decision. According to the complaint lodged by Patel, the comments made by Kejriwal and Singh in press conferences and on Twitter were defamatory toward the university. Patel argued that these statements hurt the university's reputation, which had been established among the public.

The Gujarat High Court had previously invalidated a 2016 order from the Central Information Commission (CIC) that had directed Gujarat University to provide information about Prime Minister Modi's degree to Kejriwal. The court had deemed Kejriwal's RTI request as politically motivated rather than driven by genuine public interest considerations.