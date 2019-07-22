Business
Supreme Court refuses to urgently list plea of 2 Independent Karnataka MLAs seeking floor test forthwith
Updated : July 22, 2019 11:15 AM IST
The bench's remarks came when senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the two legislators -- R Shankar and H Nagesh, said he has filed a new petition in the Karnataka matter and seeks its urgent listing.
The two MLAs, who withdrew support to the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, moved the top court seeking a direction for conducting a floor test forthwith in the state Assembly.
