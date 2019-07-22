#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Politics
Business

Supreme Court refuses to urgently list plea of 2 Independent Karnataka MLAs seeking floor test forthwith

Updated : July 22, 2019 11:15 AM IST

The bench's remarks came when senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the two legislators -- R Shankar and H Nagesh, said he has filed a new petition in the Karnataka matter and seeks its urgent listing.
The two MLAs, who withdrew support to the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, moved the top court seeking a direction for conducting a floor test forthwith in the state Assembly.
Supreme Court refuses to urgently list plea of 2 Independent Karnataka MLAs seeking floor test forthwith
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Just Dial Q1 Earnings Preview: Key things to watch

Just Dial Q1 Earnings Preview: Key things to watch

Chandrayaan-2 launch on 50th anniversary of first moon landing: How many lunar missions were carried out since

Chandrayaan-2 launch on 50th anniversary of first moon landing: How many lunar missions were carried out since

Despite selloffs, these smallcap stocks delivered big returns in last 1 year

Despite selloffs, these smallcap stocks delivered big returns in last 1 year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV