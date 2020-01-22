Supreme Court refuses stay on CAA; gives govt 4 weeks to reply

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to allow any form of stay on the implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. The court was hearing about 140 petitions challenging the constitutionality of the law enacted in December last year.

The apex court issued a notice to the Union government in all CAA matters filed in the court and has given the government four weeks to reply.

Further, the court did not pass any order on postponing the implementation of the law despite being urged by the parties to do so.

In its initial hearing on December 18, the Supreme Court had deferred the matter until January 22. There were 60 petitions filed at the time, and that number has now increased to 140.

The court has restrained the high courts hearing cases related to the CAA until it is seized of the matter.

CAA was signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 12 after was passed by both houses of Parliament. The law fast tracks citizenship applications of non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.