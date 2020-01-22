#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Supreme Court refuses stay on CAA; gives govt 4 weeks to reply

Updated : January 22, 2020 11:59 AM IST

The court was hearing about 140 petitions challenging the constitutionality of the law enacted in December last year. 
The apex court issued a notice to the Union government in all CAA matters filed in the court and has given the government four weeks to reply.
Further, the court did not pass any order on postponing the implementation of the law despite being urged by the parties to do so. 
