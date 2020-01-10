Supreme Court orders J&K to review orders imposing curbs within a week, says access to Internet fundamental right
Updated : January 10, 2020 12:06 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all prohibitory orders within a week.
The bench also said that magistrates, while passing prohibitory orders, should apply mind and follow doctrine of proportionality.
The Supreme Court ruling comes months after the state's special status under Article 370 was revoked by the Union government in early August.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more