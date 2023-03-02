Supreme Court orders constitution of panel comprising PM, LOP Lok Sabha and CJI for selection of CECs and ECs

The Supreme Court has ordered that the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners(EC) will now be done by a committee of PM, Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India.
The Supreme Court on March 2 quashed the existing system of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners(EC), which is being done by the Centre, and ruled that appointment be done by a committee of PM, Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India.
The order came after a batch of petitions were filed in the apex court seeking an independent mechanism to appoint CECs and ECs so as to ensure the independence and autonomy of the poll panel. The constitutional bench hearing the matter comprised of Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar had reserved judgment in the matter on November 24, 2022, after hearing the arguments.
The court observed that there is a need to insulate functioning of the Election Commission from executive interference and also that ECs need same protection as the CECs, can't be removed by the government.
“Founding fathers of the Constitution left it for the Parliament to frame law for appointment of CECs. Political dispensations betrayed trust reposted in them, law yet to be framed” the court observed. Justice Ajay Rastogi added that procedure to remove Election Commissioners shall be same as of CECs.