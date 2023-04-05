The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a Congress-led plea filed by 14 Opposition parties alleging the misuse of central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against politicians. The plea sought a fresh set of guidelines governing the arrest, remand and bail of Opposition leaders.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala refused to lay down guidelines for ED and CBI, adding that political leaders can’t be granted immunity from investigation.

"Ultimately a political leader is basically a citizen, they are amenable to the same law as common citizens and political leaders don't enjoy any immunity," the CJI observed.

"Once we accept that political leaders are on the same footing as a citizen, must appreciate that they don’t enjoy a higher immunity," he added.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that the case was filed by 14 political parties, which represent 42% of India's electorate. He argued that if political parties are affected, the people are affected.

Singhvi stated that the number of cases investigated by the CBI and ED has increased significantly over the years. From FY14 to FY22, there has been a six-fold increase in the number of cases filed by these agencies, he added.

He further stated that there is a skewed application of law enforcement agencies like the CBI and ED, and if 95% of their targets are opposition leaders, it creates a chilling and harassing effect on political speech.

Singhvi said between FY04 to FY14, 72 leaders were probed by the CBI, of whom 29 were from the ruling party, and 12 were from the opposition. However, in recent years, the trend has reversed, and the majority of the leaders probed are from the opposition parties.

The apex court however said that political leaders can’t complain about the lack of access to the justice system. "Affected parties can approach us in individual cases, we are always here, there are clear remedies in law," the CJI stated.

The 14 Opposition parties who filed the petition are the Indian National Congress (INC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS), All Indian Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (UBT), JMM, JD(U), Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Samajwadi Party, and J&K National Conference.