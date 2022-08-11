Supreme Court observes that taxpayers have a right to question freebies doled out by political parties

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini "Taxpayers may raise concerns about spending public money on developmental works, rather than handouts," the Supreme Court observed, adding that it could not take an ad-hoc decision on the topic as it needs to understand the implications on the economy.

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday observed that freebies doled out by political parties to appease voters are a serious issue and added that taxpayers have a right to raise questions about it.

"Taxpayers may raise concerns about spending public money on developmental works, rather than handouts," the apex court observed, adding that it could not take an ad-hoc decision on the topic as it needs to understand the implications on the economy.

The case will now be heard on August 17.

There is a debate on what constitutes a freebie and what is welfare between political parties. The government today said in the court that political parties sometimes use public money as freebies to gain power but also argued that welfare schemes are different.

The Aam Aadmi Party opposed the petition earlier this week arguing that it was furthering a political agenda.

The schemes for the socio-economic welfare of the deserving and disadvantaged masses cannot be described as "freebies", it submitted before the Supreme Court while seeking to intervene in a pending petition on the issue.

Opposing the plea filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay seeking action against political parties for promising freebies during elections, AAP said the schemes for the deserving and disadvantaged people cannot be considered handouts.

In court today AAP lawyers reiterated this saying that welfare measures are political bargains between parties and people and the electorate is capable of making informed decisions.

The petitioner's argument

An economic impact assessment is essential before the distribution of freebies, according to a submission that has been made in a PIL filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay seeking action against political parties for irrational freebies.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, on behalf of the petitioner, submitted that the two highest economic bodies of the country have expressed concern over the long-term impact on the distribution of freebies by states without proper fiscal and budgetary management.

"It is submitted that state governments have been borrowing money even when the loan from the Government of India is outstanding without complying with requirements of Article 293(3) and (4). It is necessary to have strict enforcement of these provisions including a 'system of credit rating' being introduced for grant of credit facilities to the state government," the submissions, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, stated.

The Election Commission's stance

The Election Commission on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it welcomed the suggestion of setting up an expert panel to brainstorm the issue of freebies announced during elections, but it being a constitutional authority, be not made part of it which may have some government bodies.

The poll panel also referred to the reported strong oral observations of the top court against it during the last hearing on the PIL on the issue, saying they have caused irreparable damage to the reputation of this institution built over the years.

The PIL seeks the Election Commission to invoke its powers to freeze their election symbols and cancel their registration.

(With PTI inputs)