Supreme Court orders status quo for 5 weeks on local body elections in Maharashtra

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Maharashtra government had on August 5 moved the apex court seeking recall of its order by which it had directed the State Election Commission (SEC) not to re-notify the poll process to 367 local bodies, where it has already commenced, in order to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered status quo for five weeks on local body elections in Maharashtra.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said a special bench will be constituted for the matter since it requires elaborate hearing. Maintain status quo for the next five weeks, he added.

"I cannot take up this case for final disposal. Maintain status quo and it will be listed after four to six weeks," Ramana said.

The top court had quashed the SEC notification providing for 27 percent quotas for OBCs in local bodies in early 2021.

In December 2021, it ruled reservation for OBCs in local bodies will not be allowed unless the government fulfils the triple test laid down in the SC’s 2010 order. The top court had ruled that until the triple test criteria is fulfilled, the OBC seats will be re-notified as general category seats.

The triple test required the state government to set up a dedicated commission to gather data on the backwardness of OBCs in every local body, to specify the proportion of reservation in each local body in light of the commission’s recommendations, and ensure that such reservation does not exceed 50 percent of the total seats reserved for SC/ST/OBC together.