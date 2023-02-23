Supreme Court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera till Monday

The three-Judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing the matter on Thursday afternoon after Congress party filed a plea in the apex court seeking relief for Pawan Khera from arrest. The Supreme Court also issued notices to the UP police and Assam police for clubbing of the FIRs against Khera.

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera till Monday.

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Pawan Khera on Thursday afternoon was arrested by the Assam police after it had requested its Delhi counterpart to stop him from boarding a flight to Raipur, earlier in the day. Khera was to be presented in a local court and then taken to Assam on transit remand.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court has directed the release of Khera on interim bail when he is produced before the jurisdictional magistrate for transit remand. The SC said the interim bail would remain operational till Monday. The Supreme Court said till the next date of hearing, the petitioner will be released on interim bail by the Dwarka court. It also directed the Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Khera.

“In order to protect the petitioner until such date as he applied for regular bail before jurisdictional court, till the next date of listing, Petitioner shall be released on interim bail by magistrate,” the SC observed.

After Khera was deplaned in the afternoon, a case had been filed against him at Haflong police station in Dima Hasao district.

Earlier this week , Khera was seen in a video insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and his father on Friday. Khera was addressing a press conference in Mumbai wherein he demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee to be formed to probe the stock manipulation against the Adani Group and accused the Modi government of hiding facts on the issue from citizens.

This resulted in the Uttar Pradesh police lodging a case against him, based on a complaint by a BJP leader. Later on Tuesday, the Delhi unit of the BJP had staged a protest in the capital against Khera over his remarks. They carried banners demanding Khera be removed from the Congress.