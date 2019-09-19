#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Supreme Court gets 4 new judges

Updated : September 19, 2019 07:58 AM IST

Four different high court chief justices were appointed as judges of the Supreme Court, taking the judge strength of the apex court to 34, the highest ever.
The four new judges of the top court are Himachal Pradesh chief justice V Ramasubramanian, Punjab and Haryana chief justice Krishna Murari, Rajasthan chief justice SA Ravindra Bhat and Kerala chief justice Hrishikesh Roy.
The Supreme Court collegium last month recommended the Centre to elevate four chief justices of different high courts to the apex court.
