Supreme Court fixes 10-day period for hearing issues of discrimination against women at religious places

Updated : January 28, 2020 01:01 PM IST

The Supreme Court will consider issues related to entry of Muslim women into mosques, female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community and barring of Parsi women, married to non-Parsi men, from the holy fire place at Agiary.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde made it clear that questions to be dealt with would be purely legal in nature and it would not take more time in concluding the hearing.