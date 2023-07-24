CNBC TV18
    Supreme Court extends Satyendra Jain's interim bail by five weeks
    1 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 24, 2023 11:23:38 AM IST (Published)

    The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He was arrested in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

    The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail to former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi party leader Satyendar Jain by five weeks in a money laundering case.

    A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi was informed by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, that he had undergone a spine surgery on July 21 and needs time to recover.
    Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said he is not opposing extension of interim bail.
    On July 10, the top court had extended till July 24 the interim bail granted to Jain on medical grounds. The apex court on May 26 had granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks on medical grounds.
    The ED had arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He was arrested in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
    He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.
    With inputs from PTI
