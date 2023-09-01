Supreme Court extends AAP leader Satyendra Jain’s interim bail

The Supreme Court (SC) has once again extended the interim bail of former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain on medical grounds. The bail extension has now been granted until September 12 by a

bench comprising Justice AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh.

Representing Jain, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi informed the court about his client's deteriorating health conditions. The AAP leader underwent surgery on July 21.

On the other hand, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed the extension of interim bail, asserting that Jain should be treated like any ordinary prisoner.

Jain's medical condition has been a focal point in his legal battle.

The Supreme Court had initially granted him interim bail for six weeks on May 26 with several conditions. The central agency had arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The arrest was made based on a 2017 CBI FIR registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He had been granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in a case filed by the CBI.