SC to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker: Do not decide yet on disqualification pleas against 16 MLAs of Shinde camp

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Solicitor General to inform the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to not take any decision against the disqualification notices issued to 16 MLAs of the Eknatj Shinde camp unless the same is decided by the apex court. The top court said the matter will require the constitution of a bench and it will take some time to be listed. The matter will not be listed on Tuesday.

"Please inform the assembly speaker not to take any decision unless the plea is decided," Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing on behalf of the Maharashtra Governor.

On June 30, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office only to Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Last month, Shinde launched a rebellion against the Sena and the majority of the party MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray. After winning the trust vote last week, Shinde had said he will need some time before he and Fadnavis discuss the allocation of cabinet portfolios.

Last week, the court has agreed to hear on July 11 the plea of Shiv Sena's Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension from the Assembly of CM Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending.