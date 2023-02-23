SC upholds Madras HC order allowing EPS as AIADMK interim general secretary

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the order of the Madras High Court, which allowed Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) to continue as the interim general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in major setback to opposing O Panneerselvam (OPS).
It dismissed the petitions filed by OPS challenging the Madras High Court's decision to restore former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EPS as the party's single leader.
A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy had reserved judgment on the matter on January 12.
The judgment came on a batch of pleas concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting.
Celebrations broke out in Chennai at MGR Maaligai, the AIADMK headquarters, over the court's ruling. The HQ witnessed increased police presence as EPS supporters burst firecrackers and poured milk on cardboard cutouts of the newly reinstated AIADMK interim general secretary.
Reacting to the news, former minister and senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said it was a historic verdict and implied that OPS's political future was over, gesturing a "zero."
In August 2022, the Madras High Court had stayed the AIADMK General Council's decision to elect EPS as interim General Secretary. Upon his election in July 2022, EPS' first decision was to expel OPS much to the latter's chagrin.
The feud between OPS and EPS has intensified with the upcoming Erode East assembly constituency election, scheduled for February 27. The constituency has been vacant since the death of Congress MLA Thirumaran Everaa, who was the son of EVKS Elangovan.
OPS also suffered another major setback when Erode district secretary T Muruganandam and other party functionaries on Tuesday joined hands with EPS and resigned from his claiming disappointment over OPS' leadership.
With the Supreme Court's decision, EPS will now be able to continue as the AIADMK's interim general secretary, and the party can move forward with its plans for the upcoming elections.
EPS had previously announced that the election for the position of general secretary of the AIADMK would be postponed until the court resolved the ongoing leadership dispute between himself and OPS.
The AIADMK, which is a major political force in the state of Tamil Nadu, has been facing internal turmoil and leadership battles since the death of its leader, J Jayalalithaa, in 2016.
The verdict is likely to have a significant impact on the state's politics, as the AIADMK is one of the two major parties in Tamil Nadu, along with the DMK.
First Published: Feb 23, 2023 11:59 AM IST
