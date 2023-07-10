Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court to hear AAP government's plea on July 17, issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the Centre's ordinance that grants the Lieutenant Governor power over administrative service postings in the national capital.

The SC has scheduled the hearing on the Delhi government's plea for July 17. It also directed the Delhi government to amend its plea and add Lieutenant Governor as party in case.

The ordinance, which has been at the centre of a power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre, has raised concerns about the distribution of powers in the administrative machinery of the national capital.