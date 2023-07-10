CNBC TV18
homepolitics NewsDelhi ordinance row: Supreme Court to hear AAP government's plea on July 17, issues notice to Centre

Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court to hear AAP government's plea on July 17, issues notice to Centre

Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court to hear AAP government's plea on July 17, issues notice to Centre
By Ashmit Kumar   | Ayushi Agarwal  Jul 10, 2023 4:03:22 PM IST (Updated)

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the Centre's ordinance that grants the Lieutenant Governor power over administrative service postings in the national capital.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the ordinance passed by the Centre granting the Lieutenant Governor the power over postings of administrative services in the national capital. The court has issued a notice to the Centre in response to the Kejriwal government's plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre.

The SC has scheduled the hearing on the Delhi government's plea for July 17. It also directed the Delhi government to amend its plea and add Lieutenant Governor as party in case.
The ordinance, which has been at the centre of a power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre, has raised concerns about the distribution of powers in the administrative machinery of the national capital.
